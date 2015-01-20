10 New Books We’ll Be Reading This Year

Yes, the Internet is pretty fantastic, but sometimes you just can’t beat a good book.
Whether you read during your commute, at the gym, or before bed, books can provide you with in-depth analysis, tried-and-true techniques, and sometimes a really great story. Here are ten books–either recently released or coming soon–that are on our radar for the first part of 2015:
Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives by Gretchen Rubin
For her latest book, Gretchen Rubin, author of the New York Times bestseller The Happiness Project, takes aim at habits. Combining research with humor, Rubin answers tough questions, like why it’s easy to change some habits and not others and why it’s so difficult to create a habit around something we enjoy. Whether you’d like to get healthy, get promoted, or simply stop checking your smartphone, Rubin’s book offers 21 strategies to help you start–or break–habits in 2015. Out March 17, 2015
Make Your Mark: The Creative’s Guide to Building a Business with Impact edited by Jocelyn K. Glei
Billed as a book for makers instead of managers, Make Your Mark taps the expertise of 21 entrepreneurs including Neil Blumenthal (cofounder of Warby Parker) and Seth Godin (New York Times bestselling author and marketing guru) on topics ranging from defining your purpose and building your product to customer service and leadership. Out now (November 2014)
Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity by David Allen
Not many books are known by acronym alone, but in the fifteen years since Getting Things Done was first released, “GTD” has become synonymous with personal productivity. Much has changed since the book was published and, according to publisher Penguin Random House, productivity expert David Allen has completely rewritten his bestselling book to make it relevant to the changing demands of today’s workplace. Out March 17, 2015
Do Over: Rescue Monday, Reinvent Your Work, and Never Get Stuck by Jon Acuff
Sometimes you need a “do over.” Perhaps you’ve lost your job or lost your passion for it. Maybe you took a few years off to care for your family. Whatever the reason, Jon Acuff, a New York Times bestselling author who’s worked with companies like Home Depot and Staples, wants to help you hit the reset button. The book promises inspiring and true stories of people who’ve found themselves on the “wrong track” and offers advice on how to change course. Out April 7, 2015
Work Rules! Insights from Inside Google that Will Transform How You Live and Lead by Laszlo Bock
Google’s head of people operations, Laszlo Bock, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s practices that consistently earn it top rankings among best places to work surveys. He also shares some unconventional and counterintuitive lessons such as taking away managers’ power over employees, why you should pay unfairly, and going beyond your comfort zone when it comes to the freedom you give your team. “We spend more time working than doing anything else in life. It’s not right that the experience of work should be so demotivating and dehumanizing,” Bock says. Right on. Out April 7, 2015
Do the Kind Thing: Think Boundlessly, Work Purposefully, Live Passionately by Daniel Lubetzky
Ten years ago, Kind CEO Daniel Lubetzky and his team sought to build a not-only-for-profit company, providing healthy and tasty snacks while helping the community. In Do the Kind Thing, Lubetzky shares the secrets behind the success of Kind, including the company’s “and” philosophy–instead of seeing things as either/or (healthy or tasty, for example), employees see them as “and,” challenging assumptions. The book also celebrates Lubetzky’s earlier failures by highlighting the lessons learned from them. Out March 31, 2015
The Work: My Search for a Life That Matters by Wes Moore
Four years after the publication of his first book, The Other Wes Moore (detailing his difficult childhood and eventual career as a Rhodes Scholar, Army veteran, White House fellow to then-Secretary of State Condeleezza Rice, and Wall Street banker), Moore returns with stories to inspire others to find their role/work (when your joys overlap with the world’s needs). In a recent MSNBC interview, Moore reflected on advice a mentor once gave him: If you’re not doing your work (what fulfills you), you will become extraordinarily ordinary. The book examines 10 stories (including Moore’s) of people in both the public and private sectors who’ve found their life’s work. Out now (January 2015)
The Like Switch: An Ex-FBI Agent’s Guide to Influencing, Attracting, and Winning People Over by Jack Schafer Ph.D. and Marvin Karlins Ph.D.
If you’d like to know what that your employees really think about you, look no further. In The Like Switch, the authors offer tips and techniques based on both research and experience to influence how others perceive you, like how to use verbal and non-verbal cues to increase your LQ (Likeability Quotient) or how to spot lies in personal and online communications.Out now (released January 2015)
New Rules of the Game: 10 Strategies for Women in the Workplace by Susan Packard
Susan Packard, co-founder of HGTV and CNBC, wants to see more women in senior leadership roles. Packard’s book centers around the concept of gamesmanship: a strategic way of thinking and an attitude that develops creativity, teamwork and competitiveness. She shares her successes and mistakes, as well as stories of leaders who’ve learned to play the business game well. The book contains ten rules (chapters) with concrete tips and takeaways readers of both genders can apply to their careers. Out February 3, 2015
Make Change Work for You: 10 Ways to Future-Proof Yourself, Fearlessly Innovate, and Succeed Despite Uncertainty by Scott Steinberg
The only thing that’s constant is change, yet it’s something many of us resist strongly. In his new book, Scott Steinberg, CEO of Techsavvy Global and Fast Company contributor, offers advice ranging from making friends with fear to the importance of staying relevant. Steinberg helps readers identify and respond to change through a four-part model: Focus (define the problem objectively), Engage (interact with the problem and experiment with solutions), Assess (review the responses), and React (adjust your strategy accordingly). Out now (January 2015)