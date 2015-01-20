10 New Books We’ll Be Reading This Year

Whether you read during your commute, at the gym, or before bed, books can provide you with in-depth analysis, tried-and-true techniques, and sometimes a really great story. Here are ten books–either recently released or coming soon–that are on our radar for the first part of 2015:





For her latest book, Gretchen Rubin, author of the New York Times bestseller The Happiness Project, takes aim at habits. Combining research with humor, Rubin answers tough questions, like why it’s easy to change some habits and not others and why it’s so difficult to create a habit around something we enjoy. Whether you’d like to get healthy, get promoted, or simply stop checking your smartphone, Rubin’s book offers 21 strategies to help you start–or break–habits in 2015. Out March 17, 2015

Billed as a book for makers instead of managers, Make Your Mark taps the expertise of 21 entrepreneurs including Neil Blumenthal (cofounder of Warby Parker) and Seth Godin (New York Times bestselling author and marketing guru) on topics ranging from defining your purpose and building your product to customer service and leadership. Out now (November 2014)





Not many books are known by acronym alone, but in the fifteen years since Getting Things Done was first released, “GTD” has become synonymous with personal productivity. Much has changed since the book was published and, according to publisher Penguin Random House, productivity expert David Allen has completely rewritten his bestselling book to make it relevant to the changing demands of today’s workplace. Out March 17, 2015

Sometimes you need a “do over.” Perhaps you’ve lost your job or lost your passion for it. Maybe you took a few years off to care for your family. Whatever the reason, Jon Acuff, a New York Times bestselling author who’s worked with companies like Home Depot and Staples, wants to help you hit the reset button. The book promises inspiring and true stories of people who’ve found themselves on the “wrong track” and offers advice on how to change course. Out April 7, 2015