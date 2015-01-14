Marc Jacobs Unveils New Campaign With Social Media-Cast Models

In proof that not all selfies are time-wasting narcissism, Marc by Marc Jacobs has launched its Spring/Summer 15 collection with ads featuring models sourced via social media.





In order to be in the running, hopefuls had to upload a picture of themselves using the hashtag #castmemarc. More than 100,000 entries were received. Then the brand’s designers, Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley, working with fashion industry casting director Anita Bitton, selected 11 individuals from around the world to star in the campaign. The brand used a similar drive to recruit models for its fall campaign last year.

The campaign was shot by David Sims and and styled by Katie Grand.

The lucky winners share their delight in this short video.