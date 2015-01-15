And The Oscar Goes To . . . Some Of These People, Who Were All Just Nominated This Morning

Before half of Hollywood has even recovered from Golden Globe-related hangovers, the Oscar nominations are upon us. Let’s all try saying it together: “Academy Award winners The Lonely Island.”
That’s right, Andy Samberg’s “Dick In a Box”-writing musical sketch group is up for best song this year for its contribution to The Lego Movie. That was actually somewhat expected, however. The real surprise is the snubbing of Selma— Ava DuVernay’s directorial nomination was thought to be in the bag, and it would have been the first of its kind for an African-American woman.
In other snub news, while The Lego Movie’s song scored a nomination, the movie itself, one of the biggest crowd pleasers of the year, was not recognized in the Best Animated Feature category.
Two of the frontrunners for major awards this years have been Birdman and Boyhood, which not only have in common one-word titles that begin with “B,” but are also both astonishing technical achievements. Nominated for eight awards, Birdman is crafted to look like one continuous shot (possibly a psychotic break.) It was nominated for nine awards. Boyhood, on the other hand, was filmed over a period of 12 years with the same group of actors, making it a unique experiment in narrative cinema.
Although those two films are likely to win in several of their categories, perhaps they’ll split the vote—leaving the awards to go to some of the other prestige films nominated for many awards: The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything. Or perhaps the big winner will be Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which opened to great acclaim, made more money than any of his previous films, and earned a stunning nine nominations (without any in the acting categories.)
Have a look at the full list below, and let us know in the comments who your picks are.
Best Picture
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Best Director
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher
Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Best Actor
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Bradley Cooper, American Sniper
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Laura Dern, Wild
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Duvall, The Judge
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Inherent Vice
Damien Chazelle, Whiplash
Jason Hall, American Sniper
Anthony McCarten, The Theory of Everything
Graham Moore, The Imitation Game
Best Original Screenplay
Wes Anderson and Hugo Guinness, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Dan Futterman and E. Max Frye, Foxcatcher
Dan Gilroy, Nightcrawler
Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Best Foreign Language Film
Leviathan
Ida
Tangerines
Timbuktu
Wild Tales
Best Documentary Feature
CITIZENFOUR
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
The Salt in the Earth
Virunga
Best Animated Feature
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Film Editing
American Sniper
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Whiplash
Best Song
“Everything is Awesome” from The Lego Movie (written by Shawn Patterson)
“Glory” from Selma (written by Common and John Legend)
“Grateful”
“I’m Not Gonna Miss You”
“Lost Stars” from Begin Again (written by Gregg Alexander, Danielle Brisebois, Nick Lashley, and Nick Southwood)
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game
Johann Johannsson, The Theory of Everything
Gary Yershon, Mr. Turner
Hans Zimmer, Interstellar
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Unbroken
Emmanuel Lubezki, Birdman
Dick Pope, Mr. Turner
Robert Yeoman, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Lukasz Zal and Ryszard Lenczewski, Ida
Best Costume Design
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
Maleficent
Mr. Turner
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Production Design
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
Best Sound Editing
American Sniper
Birdman
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Interstellar
Unbroken
Best Sound Mixing
American Sniper
Birdman
Interstellar
Unbroken
Whiplash
Best Visual Effects
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy
Interstellar
X-Men: Days of Future Past
Best Short Film, Live Action
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call
Best Short Film, Animated
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
Best Documentary, Short Subject
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth