And The Oscar Goes To . . . Some Of These People, Who Were All Just Nominated This Morning

Before half of Hollywood has even recovered from Golden Globe-related hangovers, the Oscar nominations are upon us. Let’s all try saying it together: “Academy Award winners The Lonely Island.”

That’s right, Andy Samberg’s “Dick In a Box”-writing musical sketch group is up for best song this year for its contribution to The Lego Movie. That was actually somewhat expected, however. The real surprise is the snubbing of Selma— Ava DuVernay’s directorial nomination was thought to be in the bag, and it would have been the first of its kind for an African-American woman.

In other snub news, while The Lego Movie’s song scored a nomination, the movie itself, one of the biggest crowd pleasers of the year, was not recognized in the Best Animated Feature category.

Award-winning star of stage and screen Neil Patrick Harris will host the 87th Oscars. This will be Harris’ first time hosting the ceremony. The show will air live on ABC on Oscar Sunday, February 22, 2015. Photo: Bob D’Amico, courtesy of ABC

Two of the frontrunners for major awards this years have been Birdman and Boyhood, which not only have in common one-word titles that begin with “B,” but are also both astonishing technical achievements. Nominated for eight awards, Birdman is crafted to look like one continuous shot (possibly a psychotic break.) It was nominated for nine awards. Boyhood, on the other hand, was filmed over a period of 12 years with the same group of actors, making it a unique experiment in narrative cinema.

Although those two films are likely to win in several of their categories, perhaps they’ll split the vote—leaving the awards to go to some of the other prestige films nominated for many awards: The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything. Or perhaps the big winner will be Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which opened to great acclaim, made more money than any of his previous films, and earned a stunning nine nominations (without any in the acting categories.)

Have a look at the full list below, and let us know in the comments who your picks are.

Best Picture

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash