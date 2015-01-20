What If You Got Paid For Everything You Post On Social Networks?

Earlier this month, social-media upstart Tsu announced that it had surpassed 2 million users. The upstart, which has a revenue-sharing deal with its users and calls itself a “payments platform,” launched in October with $7 million in VC funding, and has quickly become a virtual gathering place for some of the coolest people in the world. Make a profile on the site and you could be digitally rubbing shoulders with 50 Cent, Timbaland, LL Cool J, William Shatner, and Russell Simmons, among many others.





Sebastian Sobczak, Tsu’s founder, never meant to make the platform Facebook’s creative cousin. His big idea was to create a social network where users could make money from the content they shared. (The site keeps 10% of ad revenues for itself.) Sobczak believes artists are flocking to Tsu simply because are so few other spaces on the Internet where people can be fairly compensated for their work.

And artists on the site seem to be very happy with their newfound earning potential. Andrew Fromm, a well-known songwriter who has crafted lyrics for Selena Gomez, The Backstreet Boys, NSync, and Marc Anthony, was payed more than $100 on Tsu in the first three weeks he was on the site. If that seems like a small amount, you should see how much he makes elsewhere: his most recent co-written song only earned him $18 in royalties on Pandora in that time, he says, and it was played 1.5 million times.

Artists have been struggling to make money as long as art has been existed, but it’s been a particularly tough task in the Internet era. The downward spiral began around 1999 when Napster made a splash, prompting college students around the world to start swapping music with one another in nifty new MP3 format. The service quickly moved into the mainstream, amassing 70 million users. After two years, Napster was sued for copyright infringement by music industry groups and musicians like Dr. Dre and Metallica, forcing it to fold. But by then, consumers felt that paying for music was a ripoff. In recent years, Pandora and Spotify have stepped in to fulfill our demand for free music while still paying artists royalties. But it’s impossible to earn much through those streaming services: Spotify, for instance, pays between $0.006 to $0.0084 in royalties every time a song is played. “It’s a joke how much streaming sites pay musicians,” Sobczak says. “If you’ve written the most popular song in the world, you’re still only getting a few dollars in your royalty check. If you’re a new up and coming artist, you’re screwed.”

The music industry agrees. Last month, Taylor Swift–an artist who happens to write the most popular songs in the world–removed her entire catalog of music from Spotify as an act of protest, arguing that that free music diminishes the quality, hard work, and love that goes into creating songs. But while Swift is so popular that she will be just fine without Spotify, most musicians don’t have the luxury to rage against the machine: they rely on free streaming services to build an audience.

While Tsu is still young and experimental, it seems to be giving artists a glimmer of hope that fair compensation for social content might be on the horizon. The tone on the site is still hard to grasp: a wide range of people are posting everything from original music to calls for charitable donations to crass YouTube videos. But all of this content has provided Sobczak with a great deal of insight about what creative people are looking for on the Internet. Here are some of his observations:

The Internet has developed a sophisticated way to monetize content through ads. Sobczak points out that every status update or photo we post on Facebook earns Mark Zuckerberg money, though new research shows that brands don’t get much juice out of all the time they spend on the platform. “As someone who lives in an expensive city like Manhattan, I am making Zuckerberg a few hundred dollars a year through the highly targeted expensive ads that are delivered to me. When you post a picture of your baby on the site and all your friends comment on it, Facebook is profiting on your content,” says Sobczak. “Artists or entertainers who create content as a profession have to live by the same rules; Facebook retains all the value of the content.”