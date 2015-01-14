You’ll Soon Be Able To Broadcast HD Footage Directly From Your GoPro

GoPro stock took a bit of a beating yesterday , on the basis of an Apple patent that most likely won’t ever come to anything, but the camera maker hasn’t stayed down for long—living up to its billing as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2014 .

Today GoPro announced that its wearable cameras will soon be able to transmit live HD footage.

GoPro is partnering with a company called Vislink on a miniature transmitter, which will be attached to GoPro Hero4 cameras. The new solution will open all sorts of possibilities for GoPros, from live television to real-time online streaming.

“Many of the events where Vislink technology operates are within highly demanding broadcast environments such as the Olympics, MotoGP, WRC World Rally Championship, Formula-E, and the America’s Cup,” says John Hawkins, chairman of Vislink, in a statement released by the company. “Working with GoPro, a highly innovative global leader in video content, is a testament to our cutting edge technology and its ability to operate in all environments,” he says.

Further details aren’t going to be announced until later this spring. But considering a recent report that CNN will be using news-reporting drones, GoPro seems to be positioning itself for a lot of new exposure.

[via TechCrunch]