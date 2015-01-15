Creative Brief For January 15: Oscar Noms And Game Of Thrones Teases

The nominations are in! Cue the Internet handwringing over who got snubbed, who your Oscar pool picks should be, who will craft the most awkward acceptance speech and much, much more.

Just kidding, we all know he said “YEAH, BABY!” and then did double-finger guns at strangers. In any case, Myers is bringing his talents to the premium cable network for a two-year overall deal, the latest in an increasing roster of box office powerhouses flocking over to television.

It’s not like he wasn’t busy enough making a cutting edge turn-of-the-century medical drama or anything, but director Steven Soderbergh has also been making a habit lately of re-imagining classic films. The latest is a 110-minute cut of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, complete with Soderbergh’s reasons and reasoning behind the project. Film nerds of the world, unite!

Forget complaining about the cold, the soundtrack, amazing riding, and overall sense of fun in Robot Food’s 2003 film Lame should have you smiling at the snow.

This whole North Korean threat has turned out to have some upside for Sony and its embattled Seth Rogen/James Franco comedy The Interview. Now the company is playing a patriotic tune by releasing a “Freedom Edition” Blu-ray of the film that will have 90 minutes of bonus content, including 14 deleted scenes, multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, a seven-minute blooper reel, as well as Franco and Rogen’s special appearance on the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.

It’s almost like HBO is taunting us. The network released a new teaser for Game of Thrones Season Five, but only to some of the fans who signed up for its Three-Eyed Raven newsletter and even then it was only viewable once on a mobile device. Hence, we’re now forced to watch a smartphone screen on YouTube. That is diabolical torture of near Cersei proportions.