Giddiness, Terror, Cornbread: Here’s What A Y Combinator Dinner is Really Like

As Sam Altman walks into Y Combinator’s dining room on Tuesday night, he is confronted with a scene that seems almost surreal. The converted warehouse, with vaulted wooden ceilings and the sort of long wooden tables one might find in an Ivy League dining hall, is filled with 300 of the most ambitious tech entrepreneurs in the world. They have come here–many from the Bay Area of course, but others from China, Colombia, Argentina, and France–to participate in a three-month long development program for startups.

In my mind I still think of it as us sitting around and Paul making us dinner, when no one thought YC was a good idea

It’s Altman’s first Y Combinator dinner of 2015, and the second dinner for the current batch of 114 startups. (He’d missed last Tuesday’s dinner because of a family vacation.) Altman quickly says hello and then introduces the guest speakers, Teespring founders Walker Williams and Evan Stites-Clayton, who had entered YC as unknown entrepreneurs just two years earlier and now run a rocket ship of a company that recently raised $35 million. Their meteoric rise mirrors that of YC itself.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Altman tells me a few minutes before taking the stage. “In my mind I still think of it as us sitting around and Paul making us dinner, when no one thought YC was a good idea.”

That wasn’t that long ago: Paul, as in cofounder Paul Graham, created YC as an experiment in 2005 to test his then-radical ideas about how to start a startup. The organization, which has been described (somewhat unsatisfactorily) as an incubator, a bootcamp, and investment firm, had a few early successes but was widely seen as a proving ground for piddling companies. Graham’s investments were too small, the thinking went, to lead to real innovation; pursuing so-called “ramen profitability” was a surefire recipe for irrelevance (not to mention malnutrition). Graham, in counseling companies and in his blog, advocated some very strange-sounding notions: Starting a company with less money would be an advantage to entrepreneurs; founders should essentially forget about making money; founders should do things that don’t scale; and small software ideas could produce giant companies.

These ideas sounded kooky . . . until Y Combinator gave birth to Dropbox, which is now valued at $10 billion; Airbnb ($13 billion); and dozens of other companies whose valuations exceed $100 million. Last year, YC celebrated its first portfolio company to score a billion-dollar exit when Twitch, whose roots were in the lifeblogging video startup Justin.tv, was acquired by Amazon.

Impressive as that has been, Altman, who took over for Graham as YC’s president last year, is aiming higher, adding partners and creating new systems to try to expand YC’s domain beyond software startups to include ambitious companies in energy, biotech, and transportation, with the goal, as he puts it to me, of creating “more net innovation than Google.”

Despite such grand pronouncements, what I find when I arrive in YC’s Mountain View, California, headquarters on Tuesday morning is eerie quiet. At 10:15 a.m., I have apparently beat Altman and all of YC’s other partners to the office. Of course, this pacing is by design. Unlike traditional incubators, YC does not provide shared office space to its portfolio companies. Startups, which each sell a small percentage of their company to YC in exchange for $120,000 in funding and access to its network of partners and alums, do most of their work from home.