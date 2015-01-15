Watch This Robot Orchestra Recreate The Sound Of ’90s Internet

Armed with an orchestra of 12 constantly moving robots, Russian robotics and sound enthusiast vtol , aka Dmitry Morozov, is at it again. In the past, he’s built contraptions which include a quantum mechanics-based instrument , a plastic nose that turns pollutants into artful images , and robotic dulcimer that reads brain waves. His newest project, Nayral Ro , makes sounds based on algorithms, and can be controlled by gestural movements read by a Leap Motion controller.

The robots’ actions change based on the gestural movements (like hand waving) of the “conductor,” as does the orchestra’s sound. All this leads to a symphony that sounds like a massive, musically-inclined, dial-up modem. Morozov writes on his site that he plans to create new versions of the project in order to demonstrate the potential of the Leap Motion controller, which is being used to interface with virtual reality, among other things.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]