How Your Favorite Apps Will Look On The Apple Watch

The hotly anticipated Apple Watch is expected to go on sale this year. Whether it successfully creates a mass market for wearable devices, as the iPhone did for smartphones, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Companies will rush to capitalize on it.

What might that look like? We spent some time exploring how companies could extend their existing apps for the Apple Watch, and what new types of applications could be available in the future. The Apple Watch is not like existing interfaces. Its potential lies in its limitations: It is accessible because it’s tiny and convenient because it’s only meant for seconds-long interactions. Features such as native voice control, haptic feedback, and a digital crown that can be used to magnify, scroll or zoom within apps crack open a whole new world of design requirements and opportunities (see more in sidebar). The smartest companies will do more than offer facsimiles of their existing apps; they’ll create custom experiences that exploit the watch’s unique interface.

Existing Apps

Uber

Possibilities:

Voice command for requesting a car.

Real-time car tracking.

Quick notifications for messages from the driver.

How it will work:

As a time- and position-dependent application, Uber can take full advantage of the watch’s notifications to keep the user updated on a car’s location and estimated time of arrival. Users will be even more inclined to call an Uber on the watch than on the iPhone.

Foursquare

Possibilities:

Suggestions based on the user’s position and time of day.

Voice search for places the user might like.

Simple check-in with a tap.

How it will work:

The watch could be ideal for a quick voice search for nearby places, returning options based on habits and location. It will be easy to scroll through recommendations using the digital crown.

Chase

Possibilities:

Instant transfers to other account members.

Relevant alerts when bills are due, a deposit has been made, or account statements are ready to view.

Quick balance updates.