Infographic: See The Most Liked Pop Stars of 2014, State By State

It seems that in 2014, just about everyone in America got dosed with Swiftamine . According to social media statistics, Taylor Swift was the most-“Liked” artist in the vast majority of the United States. It’s not even close.





The Movoto Real Estate Blog, which previously told us what apartments sitcom characters could afford and which states torrent which shows the most, is back with a new infographic ranking the most Facebook-approved pop stars state to state. As the findings reveal, 36 states liked Taylor Swift the most in 2014, with Katy Perry following at a close second. In your barely post-pubescent faces, One Direction!

The team at Movoto arrived at their data by weighing Billboard’s top five artists’ total “likes” per state by each state’s Facebook-using population. The results provide an estimate of what percentage of the artists fanbase resides in each territory. Movoto has a more in-depth breakdown of the math and methodology on its blog, but the important takeaway is that this is literally Taylor Swift’s America and you and I are just living in it.

Have a look at each of the top five stars’ reach, state by state, in the slides above.