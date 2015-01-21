A Breeze Blows Light Right Through These Windows

Inside buildings, you usually can’t feel or hear the wind. Its only presence lives in the leaves of the trees that you may or may not see out the window. Shade–a new installation by Simon Heijdens at London’s Now Gallery–features 1,500 square feet of windows made from responsive glass (the same stuff that can turn a glass conference room from clear to opaque in an instant). Shade senses the wind blowing outside, and responds by opening tiny triangles of light that seem to blow light in.