6 Ways To Make Virtual Work More Human

The advantages of working virtually abound with benefits including flexibility and less time spent traveling on the road. However, engagement and separateness, the state of being kept apart from ones teammates, managers, leaders, and the culture at headquarters can take a toll. Employees who work virtually are often unhappy and on the outside of their companies in more ways than one, and that in turn can hamper productivity.

According to a recent Interact Harris Survey, more than two-thirds of American employees who ever work virtually agree that management needs to communicate better in order to keep them engaged. And 53% of U.S. virtual workers indicate they have to work twice as hard as those in the office to make connections within their organization.

Perhaps most alarmingly, 55% of virtual workers say their boss communicates with them almost exclusively by email. Email ups the probability that people will miscommunicate inadvertently, and people who depend too heavily on email can feel more isolated.

In order to keep team members engaged and ensure productivity and growth, leaders who aim to have a personal, authentic voice that initiates change and inspiration must find ways to stay close to employees, no matter how spread out or what size the organization is that they lead. Here are six ways to do that:

Blur the lines between technology and personal communication. Create a strategy for a conversational, relationship-based approach to culture that builds a sense of connectedness. Increase the value you put on human-to-human communication.

Avoid sending out over-vetted, impersonal documents that feel more institutional than human. Speak with simplicity and clarity. Tell personal stories. Invite feedback, listen, and respond.

Wells Fargo Capital Finance CEO Henry Jordan has for decades sent his Daily Thought to employees. You could do something similar, or even post regular video messages to employees on the intranet. Managers should call virtual employees on a regular basis and see if they have what they need to be their best.