How To Make A Personal Connection With Job Candidates In A Digital World

Americans currently own four digital devices on average according to a recent report by Nielsen , and the average U.S. consumer spends a whopping 60 hours a week consuming content across those devices.

In today’s always-on world, it can be difficult to maintain a personal connection with people we know, let alone job candidates we don’t. How do we begin to get to know candidates on a more personal level when aspects of our personalities are masked by the very technology we’ve come to depend on?

There is no denying that communicating through emails and texts has its advantages–it’s quick, efficient, and allows you to multi-task. When abused, however, it can personally disconnect you from the very people with whom you’re trying to connect.

According to The Radicati Group, Inc.’s Email Statistic Report, there are more than 190 billion emails sent and received worldwide each day. With that many emails floating around, it’s easy to see why a phone call is occasionally preferred.

If something can be said over the phone as opposed to an email, start dialing; candidates will appreciate that you took the time out of your day to make the call.

We live in a world that values the convenience of technology in the workplace, so why not implement technology into the hiring process? While phone interviews often act as an audition for the actual face-to-face interview, they don’t give employers an accurate sense of a candidate’s personality.

A January 2014 report by Gigaom found that 65% of communication is nonverbal. In fact, facial expressions, gestures and posture are almost more important than what is being said, yet are lost during phone interviews.