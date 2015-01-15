How To Learn New Skills Without Hurting Your Bank Account

But as with everything on the Internet, what we really need to know is how to use the tools to the best of our ability. Otherwise we get completely swamped, not knowing where to go and what to learn.

I personally experience Internet fatigue if I don’t have a clear direction, so here are three ways to learn depending on your goals and the time you have to spare:

If you want to spend an hour and are looking for something enriching, one of the best place to go is YouTube EDU. YouTube automatically generates its most popular educational videos for you to choose from in all different disciplines.

If you’re an artist, YouTube is also full of teachers ready to take you through the basics of guitar or to teach you how to play a specific pop song on the piano.

Many of us love This American Life and the hundreds of comedy podcasts out there, but there are also strictly educational podcasts out there on every subject. Listen to one of the free podcasts on iTunes, ranging from philosophy or architecture, to random but fascinating topics, like on the Stuff You Should Know podcast.

Finally, get a discussion started on the question-and-answer website Quora. You can post a question on any topic and the community will help you figure it out.