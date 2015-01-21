Why The World’s Salad Bowl Wants To Go High Tech

If you’re eating a salad for lunch today, there’s a good chance it came from California’s Salinas Valley, the rich agricultural area an hour’s drive south of Silicon Valley where more than two-thirds nation’s leafy greens are produced. There’s also a decent chance it got to your plate with the help of a robot.

Farming fresh produce has always been a high-precision, labor-intensive operation compared to crops like corn and wheat. But faced with the declining availability of farm labor and a growing demand for sustainable and healthier fresh produce, agricultural producers in the Salinas Valley are working to rely less on people and more on technology. And, perhaps counterintuitively, the city of Salinas is doing its best to help them.

The 160,000-person city, where the average age is only 28, is partnering with investors, agricultural companies, and universities in an attempt to lure startups and equip its own workforce with new skills. With coding camps, entrepreneurship trainings, and a new startup accelerator, its aim is to cultivate a farming tech cluster, just as many Internet startups exist in San Francisco Bay area and biotech startups in Boston. (They call it the Steinbeck Innovation Cluster, but if the great American author John Steinbeck were alive today, it’s hard to imagine him approving of his hometown’s buzzwordy-use of his name. Or the robots.)





“We want to attract startup companies from around the world, not just the Salinas area,” says Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms, a 10,000-employee business headquartered in Salinas that says it’s the world’s largest supplier of freshly-cut vegetables. “We can get them going, nurture them, and then they can roll out their product across the country.”

Take one company, the Boston-based Harvest Automation, which was one of 10 startups admitted into Salinas’s new accelerator program in December. The 30-person firm is making a robots that do what its name suggests, but so far are only deployed in greenhouses. Now the company wants to expand to farmed fields, especially the area’s large berry suppliers, like Driscoll’s.

“Some of these ideas are new ideas and potentially big ideas, but we as robotics people living in Boston are not going to be the ones who prove it out,” says Harvest Automation CEO John Kawola. In other words, the Salinas program, with more than a dozen mentors in the industry, offers access to real-world conditions and real-world farmers that nearby Silicon Valley companies like Google–which is also launched its “Farm2050” initiative last November–don’t have.

Taylor Farms is already on a drive to helps its supplier farms and its own operations become more efficient, as the sector faces labor shortages in the fields and rising minimum wages in production plants. Many Americans have left the farm work of John Steinbeck’s time, and in the last few years as the Mexican economy has grown, the number of migrant workers who come to California to do these backbreaking, low-wage jobs is also declining.