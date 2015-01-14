Creative Brief: Essential Popular Culture Reading For January 14

All the creative news worth knowing on January 14.
Broad City’s run on TV just got broader
In a move that’s a huge vote of confidence for the show’s creators and stars, Comedy Central has officially renewed Broad City for a third season in advance of tonight’s season two premiere. Read Co.Create’s previous interview with Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson here.
This movie could use more Tyler Perry
The Honest Trailer for Gone Girl is here.
Big stars get in on The Big Short
Brad Pitt and his Plan B production company have enlisted Christian Bale and Ryan Gosling to also star in an adaptation of Michael Lewis’s non-fiction bestseller The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, to be written and directed by Adam McKay. Variety reports that the film will likely feature an A-list ensemble, similar to the cast of Traffic. Or, say, The Expendables, except it’s about the mortgage crisis.
Say hi to your mother for me. And buy her a burger
Anyone in the metropolitan New York area who’s watched the A&E show Wahlburgers, and wanted to complete the sensory experience without a road trip is now in luck. The burger chain owned by Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlberg (which will soon have 300 locations across the U.S.!!) is set to open its first New York locations, first in Brooklyn, then Manhattan.
It’s about time Billy Joel and Slayer shared a stage together
Over the past couple years we may have hit the music festival saturation point, where each festival had the same handful of headliners promoting their new albums, and perhaps one interesting “get.” This year is shaping up to be a little different as Coachella tries to distinguish itself as more rock- than EDM-based with an AC/DC-led lineup, and Bonnaroo strays even more eclectically further away from its granola-crunching roots. The lineup for this year’s Bonaroo was announced last night, and it includes the above-mentioned Billy Joel and Slayer, along with Kendrick Lamar, Run The Jewels, Belle and Sebastian, and My Morning Jacket
Welcome bjack, Bjork!
Ethereal Icelandic pixie/Khaleesi Bjork has revealed the details of her new album, the follow-up to 2012’s app-embedded Biophilia. It is called Vulnicura (of course it is!), collaborators include Arca and The Haxan Cloak, it will be out in March, and it will color your dreams in one way or another.
The new Scorsese, De Niro, DiCaprio film is actually a commercial for a Macau casino.
Given Macau’s gambling mecca status, it probably makes total sense to enlist Hollywood superstars (including Brad Pitt, writer Terence Winter, and producer Brett Ratner) for an ad. Anyone else hoping for a pen-stabbing scene?
Fincher, Affleck, and Flynn getting the band back together for a Hitchcock remake.
It looks like that Gone Girl sequel will actually be a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Strangers on a Train, with David Fincher directing, Gillian Flynn writing and Ben Affleck once again starring as a sort-of charming but kinda creepy dude entrenched in a murderous situation.
Sasha Frere-Jones’s First Post Post New Yorker
In his first post on Rap Genius, aka Genius, after leaving his post as music writer for the New Yorker and causing a lot of self-reflection among media types, Sasha Frere-Jones describes what exactly he’ll be doing with his talents. “I’ll also work with you all @genius-editorial-board to answer some hard questions. How do we build a community that produces more annotations like this one and fewer like this one? How do we deal with pop? What does the best possible annotated version of Blank Space look like? What kind of artist annotations should we seek out? How do we get more artists annotating other artists’ work?
“I’ll bring in artists to tell the stories behind recordings and help correct errors. That doesn’t mean every artist annotation has to be a tablet delivered from on high–some of my favorites are nothing like that, and show that stars can be self-deprecating, too. I’ll also be looking to expand our circle of contributors as well—people who’ve lurked, people who’ve been curious, some who’ve been critical. I will stay awake with you and help make these pages as good as they can be.”
Read his post here.
Muggles successfully lobby to make non-wizarding world a better place
After a four-year fight, legions of concerned Harry Potter fanatics have used their collective voice to shame Warner Brothers into cracking down on child labor abuses in connection with Harry Potter-branded chocolate.
Charlie Hebdo Sells Out – See It online
The first issue of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo since a terrorist attack killed 12 at the magazine has sold out “within minutes.” The cover of the issue features the prophet Mohammed holding a sign that reads “Je suis Charlie,” and a banner over the image reading “All Is Forgiven.
They’ve got a PDF version over at Animal, if you want to take a look.