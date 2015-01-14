Creative Brief: Essential Popular Culture Reading For January 14

In a move that’s a huge vote of confidence for the show’s creators and stars, Comedy Central has officially renewed Broad City for a third season in advance of tonight’s season two premiere. Read Co.Create’s previous interview with Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson here.

The Honest Trailer for Gone Girl is here.

Brad Pitt and his Plan B production company have enlisted Christian Bale and Ryan Gosling to also star in an adaptation of Michael Lewis’s non-fiction bestseller The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine, to be written and directed by Adam McKay. Variety reports that the film will likely feature an A-list ensemble, similar to the cast of Traffic. Or, say, The Expendables, except it’s about the mortgage crisis.

Anyone in the metropolitan New York area who’s watched the A&E show Wahlburgers, and wanted to complete the sensory experience without a road trip is now in luck. The burger chain owned by Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlberg (which will soon have 300 locations across the U.S.!!) is set to open its first New York locations, first in Brooklyn, then Manhattan.

Over the past couple years we may have hit the music festival saturation point, where each festival had the same handful of headliners promoting their new albums, and perhaps one interesting “get.” This year is shaping up to be a little different as Coachella tries to distinguish itself as more rock- than EDM-based with an AC/DC-led lineup, and Bonnaroo strays even more eclectically further away from its granola-crunching roots. The lineup for this year’s Bonaroo was announced last night, and it includes the above-mentioned Billy Joel and Slayer, along with Kendrick Lamar, Run The Jewels, Belle and Sebastian, and My Morning Jacket

Ethereal Icelandic pixie/Khaleesi Bjork has revealed the details of her new album, the follow-up to 2012’s app-embedded Biophilia. It is called Vulnicura (of course it is!), collaborators include Arca and The Haxan Cloak, it will be out in March, and it will color your dreams in one way or another.