Harry Potter’s World Like You’ve Never Seen It Before: Illustrated





Following up with the cover redesigns for the entire series last year, Scholastic and Bloomsbury are re-releasing the Harry Potter books with full illustrations. The new edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is set to hit shelves worldwide Oct. 6 with illustrations from Jim Kay. No release dates have been given for the rest of the series, but from what we’ve seen of Kay’s work so far, it’ll be well worth the wait. Click through the slideshow above to see the artist’s renderings of Harry Potter‘s cast of characters.