Five Ways Health Care Is Changing In 2015

The health care industry could see big changes in the years ahead. New entrants to the market (like Apple and Google), more technologies in smartphone and wearables space, the introduction of the Affordable Care Act–these could all have a wide influence, transforming a sector that hasn’t always moved quickly.

“More wired, consumer-oriented and innovative than ever before, the $2.8 trillion US health care industry is undergoing profound transformation,” says a new report from consultants PwC. “In 2015, the…sector will begin to look and feel like other industries, catering to customers expecting one-click service. A true consumer-driven market is slowly taking shape.”





The report, from the group’s Health Research Institute, lists ten trends to watch. We picked out five below.

Mobile medical devices allow providers to transfer some basic monitoring tasks to patients. For example, the disposable Vital Connect biosensor records heart rate, respiratory rate, skin temperature, activity and posture. It should enable doctors to track people more continuously, and allow patients to avoid visiting facilities for everyday testing.

Many physicians interviewed for the report said they would prescribe mobile apps for patient management, particularly for things like healthy eating, weight loss and exercise.

Health providers are developing alternative ways to cater to high-cost patients. PwC says 1% of the population accounts for 20% of all expenses. For example, the Spectrum Health System in Michigan identified 30 frequent visitors to its ERs and offered primary care within walking distance. The number of visits dropped 90% in a year and overall costs fell from $1.1 million to $130,000.