Today in Tabs: He is Risen, Indeed

Having finally succeeded in compelling James Risen to fully and truthfully testify that he will never fully and truthfully testify as to the identity of the sources for his book “State of War,” the Justice Department has proclaimed a great victory for the Obama administration in defending journalistic freedom and dropped its subpoena demanding he testify. NYT editor Dean Baquet took a break from getting trolled on Facebook to state that he is “glad the government realizes that Jim Risen was an aggressive reporter doing his job and… what is this… is this an ice bucket challenge video? Jesus Christ that is so over! Let me get back you, I gotta clue in this asshole…”

Meanwhile, Gawker is launching a literacy program, and fighting with a pseudonymous Twitter account. I’d make a joke about “punching down” but Max would get all mad, and I’m not actually sure it is punching down anymore?

A Genius annotation of a Vox explainer about Genius — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) January 13, 2015

Sasha Frere Jones, who would like to make more money than the New Yorker will pay him, left his job at the New Yorker to go work for Rap Genius, who will pay him more money. What does this mean for The Future Of News!? If you’d like a competent and plausible Take on that theme, Foster Kamer has one for you. It doesn’t really hold up to any scrutiny but does at least reveal the real reason in a brief end note: “N.B.:…he’s probably making a grip of cash on this, plus equity.“

And finally, rounding out today’s media news, Choire is now a bot.



to the resentful rubes instead.” “I’m sorry,” said the tree, “I do not have any facts. But maybe you can sell this garbage to the resentful rubes instead.”

It’s been a surprisingly long time since I Tabbed at you, and I have a lot of random stuff in my junk drawer (that is not a euphemism). A lot of it is stuff I liked, so here: have some stuff I liked!

Kelly Stout’s “Let’s Get Drinks” is the opposite of the Bhopal disaster chewing loudly in a quiet office. Hallie Bateman’s Pen Parade newsletter yesterday was a genuine world-historical high point in pen review based opinion writing. And also Today in Hallie, her interview with Jazmine Hughes is delightful, as is Jeremy Barr’s long interview with Shani Hilton in Capital New York.

John Herrman revealed the Nine Most Shocking Revelations in the Palantir Leak; the unstated number 10 is the underlying revelation that the “leak” is literally just Palantir marketing materials. Scroll down to Disney and make your screen real skinny if you want the D. The latest Reply All podcast features Paul Ford talking about his anxiety email bot, which was also partly the subject of his talk at XOXO last year. Matthew J.X. Malady and Ijeoma Oluo talk about vacuum sales and how to be an adult in an exceptional Tell Us More. DJ Louis XIV has a lot to say about old Madonna vs. new Madonna. It’s early in the year to call this selfie stick phone call image “The Lasting Image of 2015” as Charlie Warzel does, but he might be right.