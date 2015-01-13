Least Creative Thing Of The Day: Kurt Cobain’s Suicide Note T-Shirt

One of the most private public figures of the last 25 years has just had his most personal moment commemorated with a T-shirt. Smells like wildly exploitive spirit.





Considering Kurt Cobain’s tortured relationship with being a famous person, it feels strange that we should even be able to read his suicide note, let alone buy a baseball shirt with the entire thing printed on it from eBay. For just the cost of $25.19 and the chance of dating any cool people after they see your closet, you could own one of the seven remaining shirts left for sale by macabre eBay vendor nuchyk. (16 have been sold so far.) Of course, you could also just spend the money on any of the following items instead:

– a walking tour of Seattle

– two Nirvana albums

– three and a half sandwiches

– literally anything else

Irony has a place in society, and so does morbid curiosity, but when the two collide in service of grave-pillaging profit motive, that’s just gross.

Via Billboard