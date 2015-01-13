Tinder Acqui-hires Photo-Sharing Service Tappy

Tinder , the company that made “swipe left” a universally recognizable euphemism, swept right on its first acquisition: Chill, creators of the photo-sharing app Tappy .

Tappy is similar to Snapchat, and bears a resemblance to Tinder’s own messenger, Moments. With Tappy, users could share photos with individuals or groups as the basis of a conversation, all of which would disappear 24 hours later. The app itself will now cease to exist, however some of its functionality may show up in future versions of Tinder. According to Tinder CEO Sean Rad, “There are some specific things that they’ve done in the past that we wouldn’t have to figure out on our own moving forward.”

Although speculation is rampant, actual details of the deal remain scarce. Based on Rad’s statements to TechCrunch, it sounds like a classic acqui-hire: “It’s incredibly difficult to find talented people to join us fast enough to keep up with our roadmap for 2015,” he said, adding that said roadmap “includes some ambitious plans.”

Rad worked with Tappy’s founders Brian Norgard and Dan Gould on a previous startup, Adly, which launched in 2009. In recent months, Tinder usage has grown dramatically, currently registering 1.5 billion swipes and 21 million matches a day.

Norgard gave the Los Angeles Times an upbeat assessment of the deal. “Our team couldn’t be happier to join Tinder,” he told the paper. “It’s rare to find a company that has exploded onto the scene so quickly, but it hasn’t scratched the surface of its potential.”