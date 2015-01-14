Someone Else Is Now Crashing Doritos’ Ad Party–This Time With A Message About Deforestation

“A Cheesy Love Story” is billed as the ad Doritos doesn’t want you to see by SumOfUs , the Australia-based consumer advocacy group that produced it.





Released online just a few days after Doritos announced the top 10 finalists for its “Crash the Super Bowl” admaking contest, the spot directed by Peter Slee and produced by Briony Benjamin of Australia’s Motion Picture Company appears—at first—to be a real commercial for Doritos. And it’s pretty funny.

The ad depicts a couple bonding over their shared passion for Doritos. And, boy, do these two love Doritos. They first meet at a party where they share the last Dorito available for consumption, and he brings her a bouquet of Doritos on their first date. As their relationship progresses, they enjoy a romantic bath in a tub full of the crunchy chips. He later proposes by hiding an engagement ring in a bag of Doritos, and after the pair tie the knot, their family and friends throw Doritos at them. For their honeymoon, the newlyweds go on a trip to see where the process of making Doritos begins only to be shocked when they see the effects of deforestation.





It’s no secret that rainforests in Southeast Asia are being destroyed for palm oil production, and the impact is devastating for the environment as well as animals like orangutans and Sumatran tigers, which are being driven toward extinction.

According to SumOfUs, PepsiCo, the parent company of Doritos, buys 427,500 tons of palm oil a year, and the organization is trying to pressure the corporation to adopt more sustainable palm oil policies. There is a link to a petition urging PepsiCo to change its practices at the end of “A Cheesy Love Story.”





That said, PepsiCo issued a statement regarding palm oil last spring announcing its intention to “realizing zero deforestation in our company-owned and –operated activities and supply chain by 2020.”

Palm oil is used to make all kind of processed foods—everything from ice cream to candy bars to crackers. You will also find palm oil in soap, makeup and other household items.