Nike’s Perfect Real-Time Tweet Photo Was Staged But Still Pretty Perfect

Ever since a certain blackout , every live event of any consequence is accompanied by a frenzied rush of brands to post that perfect real-time tweet or other social post.

During this year’s College Football Playoff Championship between the University of Oregon and Ohio State, it appeared that Nike had won the brand tweeting contest with an absolutely stunning photo of the coin toss.

It was retweeted more than 3,000 times and another 3,500 times after ESPN reporter Don Van Natta retweeted it.

The only hitch, if you’d call it that, is that it was staged. As others have pointed out, it’s against NCAA regulations for college players to appear in advertising. The players in the Nike shot aren’t wearing real numbers of real players. There was also one other very significant and telling omission from the Nike post–CROP TOP.

Real or not, it’s a great photo posted with impeccable timing and the social and earned media around it makes the Swoosh’s coin toss a win-win.