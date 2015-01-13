Watch a Hilarious Trailer For “Spy,” The New Melissa McCarthy Film From Director Paul Feig

Paul Feig does not appear to sleep. The dapper director followed up his 2013 film, The Heat, by finalizing plans for an all-female Ghostbusters reboot. In between developing a treatment for that project with screenwriter Katie Dippold, and producing the upcoming Peanuts movie, Feig apparently found time to write and direct a new vehicle for frequent collaborator Melissa McCarthy. The first trailer is out today, and it’s funny enough to reinforce just why Feig stays so busy.





The premise of Spy should sound familiar to cinephiles. It’s about an ineffectual CIA operative working adjacent to the real action, who finally gets a chance to suit up and go do spy stuff. The twist is that this particular Spy is played not by some milquetoast Steve Carrell-ian dude, but Melissa McCarthy–very much leaning into her whole brash, highly conspicuous Melissa McCarthy thing. As you can see in the trailer above, she is joined by a cast of people who might have already appeared in non-comedic spy thrillers (Jude Law, Jason Statham, Allison Janney), as well as Feig film vet Rose Byrne. If the director’s previous film, the buddy cop subversion The Heat, is any indication, Spy should be pretty faithful to its genre, while adding just enough tweaks to place it firmly in the comedy canon.