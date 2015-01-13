This GIF Displays All The Ch-Ch-Changes Of David Bowie

As William Shakespeare once wrote, “David Bowie is a many-splendored thing.” There may be some paraphrasing in that quote; not 100% sure at this time. In any case, while the latest generation of music fans may only know David Bowie as the lightning-face guy, or the still-cool distinguished gentleman of The Next Day, long-time listeners know that there’s so much more. Throughout his career, Bowie was known for running through alter egos with almost each and every album cycle. Now an industrious illustrator has collected them all, like so many Pokemon, and put them in one otherworldly GIF.