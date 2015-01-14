What You Should Do When Your Team’s Communication Falls Apart

Regardless of our roles, most of us work in teams at one time or another. If we want to achieve our goals it takes coordination, cooperation, and collaboration to keep all the moving parts moving.

But what happens when the team starts to lose pace and unravel? Here are three tips to get you back on track:

You’ve come together as a team because you share a goal. Together, you’ll accomplish something fantastic that none of you could do on your own.

The moment you become aware that something’s taking your team away from your collective goal is the time to be extremely curious. Ask the entire team, “How is this bringing us closer to our goal?” Then share your perspective on why you think it is taking you all off course.

When you raise the question and share your point of view, you’re inviting a discussion with your teammates. You may not see why or how that something helps the goal, but others might.

When you raise issues in this manner, the context is crystal clear: it’s all about the goal. It’s a goal achievement issue, not a personal attack and an effective way to get everyone back on track.

Even if you’re not the official team leader, in a collaborative work environment everyone on the team is responsible for its leadership and its outcomes. Not just the project manager.