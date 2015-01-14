5 Ways To Avoid Tomorrow’s Leadership Mistakes

As compelling a thought as it is that tomorrow is always a fresh start, in business failing to plan for tomorrow means our mistakes lay waiting for us to stumble upon.

By 2020 more than half of the workforce in most countries will be Millennials, more non-Caucasian babies are born in the United States than Caucasian, women are earning more degrees and advanced degrees than men, and McKinsey estimates that by 2025 half of the world’s largest companies will be headquartered in emerging economies. On top of that, the workforce is likely to be more flexible. A 5,500 person global study of executives and workers revealed that 83% of executives plan on using more contract, temporary, part-time, or consultant labor.





A diverse, global workforce is staring us in the face, and to have the leaders we need we must start preparing them now. Here are five practices to prepare us for leading tomorrow’s workforce:

Where will your leadership needs be and how many will you need? If you match your business growth plans against your existing leadership team, then age them by five years, will you have the right people in the right place at the right time? Chances are the answer is no, but at least through analysis you will be able to see where the most vulnerable places are and begin to put together a workforce plan there.

In the U.S. 10,000 people a day turn 65, with nearly 80% of those retired by the time they turn 65. This silver tsunami will open up a lifetime opportunity to change the makeup of your leadership team.

Insist on having a diverse and global slate presented for every new leadership opening. Your slate should represent the makeup of your workforce. To have a viable pipeline of diverse candidates, review your hiring results for the year and ask how you can improve the early stage of the pipeline. Allow self-nomination for openings through an open and transparent posting system. The candidate pool might surprise you.

Given that it takes time to develop leaders, we must create a culture that values leadership at all levels. Encourage employees to develop those skills by leading projects, reaching across functional boundaries, or volunteering in corporate social responsibility settings.