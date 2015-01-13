Woody Allen Finds Work

On Tuesday morning Amazon Studios put out a press release announcing that it had inked a big-name director for his first-ever TV series, which will “premiere exclusively on Prime Instant Video.” His name, sure to launch a thousand hot takes into the entertainment think-piece ether, is Woody Allen.

Other than 2014’s middling Magic in the Moonlight, it’s the first we’ve heard from the idiosyncratic forefather of mumblecore since accusations of child abuse were reignited last February when Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, published an open letter detailing alleged sexual assaults.

So far, next to nothing is known about the new TV series. According to the Amazon press release, the Untitled Woody Allen Project has no cast. Or plot. And its unknown how many episodes the series will stretch. Or when it will air.

And yet.

“Woody Allen is a visionary creator who has made some of the greatest films of all-time, and it’s an honor to be working with him on his first television series,” said Roy Price, vice president of Amazon Studios, in the statement. “From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine, Woody has been at the creative forefront of American cinema and we couldn’t be more excited to premiere his first TV series exclusively on Prime Instant Video next year.”

Allen hasn’t made it a secret that he’s at his most comfortable behind the camera, though his remaining supporters might want to temper their expectations. It sounds like we can expect more uninspired, late-career fare like Match Point than, say, Manhattan or Annie Hall.

“I don’t know how I got into this,” Allen said in the press release. “I have no ideas and I’m not sure where to begin. My guess is that Roy Price will regret this.”