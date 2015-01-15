How This Building Covered In Eye-Popping Street Art Explains New Orleans

It’s a surreal hybrid of blight and block party that’s been attracting hundreds of visitors most Saturdays since November in the Algiers neighborhood of New Orleans as part of ExhibitBE, the brainchild of local street artist Brandan Odums. In an unlikely partnership between property developer and tagger, Odums and a handful of other street artists were allowed to take over a five-story apartment complex, filling its abandoned rooms with art and covering its face with soaring murals. Bordered by a failed public housing project, the exhibit, a colorful oasis in a desert of urban blight, has attracted public acclaim but private city condemnation, and new plans to build over the site’s dramatic history remain in limbo.





This is more than just painting pretty pictures on the wall.

“We wanted to make people talk about what happened here and what could happen here,”

Odums (a.k.a. bmike) says of ExhibitBE, which is part of the Prospect.3 art biennial. “We hope that, with this, we get people to see blight differently. To see that it’s connected to something larger than just that physical space,” he says. “Each piece of blight is connected to someone’s story and that story deserves respect and deserves honor and deserves some consideration.”

While Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been on a blight-eradication mission since taking office, decrepit property is by no means a rare sight in New Orleans. As of 2013, around 30,000 properties were still considered blighted, many of them destroyed and never reclaimed following Hurricane Katrina. The blight issue continually comes to the fore here in light of the city’s rocky history with public housing and, more recently, skyrocketing rental prices that are straining the poor.





The Woodlands has a tumultuous history at the center of many of those trends. Once a white middle-class enclave known as DeGaulle Manor in the ’60s, by the eighties it was a crime-ridden crack den. Under the ownership of Anthony Reginelli, Jr., it became the Woodlands in 2000, a mostly black, low-income apartment complex that fell back into disrepair. The complex sustained damage during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, but never flooded, and some residents didn’t return in the subsequent months, replaced instead by squatters.

It was then that the complex became a staging ground for a mostly white, anarchist-leaning volunteer corps run by Malik Rahim, a community activist and former Black Panther party member. According to Rahim, Reginelli had enlisted his help in cleaning the place up and agreed to eventually sell it to him for $5 million. Over the next several months, Rahim used the building as a base for Common Ground Collective, a volunteer organization he founded in September 2005 and that provided health services to thousands and managed 19,000 volunteers in the two years after Katrina.

Drawing on his previous experience as community director at a nearby (now demolished) public housing project and setting up clinics while with the Black Panthers in 1970s San Francisco, Rahim ran drug treatment, high school training, and homeownership education programs, among other things. The site housed over 200 white volunteers that had traveled from out-of-state to New Orleans to assist in recovery and he planned to purchase a neighboring building to set up a permanent clinic. Rahim claims that due to his outreach and treatment programs crime dropped to nearly zero, even in the chaotic months following Katrina.