Why Reddit Is Leaping Into The Podcast Game

As the ongoing Podcast Renaissance invigorates audio storytelling–you may have heard about a little program called Serial –social news site Reddit is grabbing a piece of the action to better share its most popular stories with a mobile audience.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian recently announced a new endeavor: Upvoted, the official Reddit podcast that digs deeper into the stories readers care most about.

While the contentsphere recovers from the end of Serial, which chronicled a true crime case, it makes sense that the hunt for stories based on real-life events would lead to Reddit. The social news site has had its content repeatedly scraped by the likes of Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, so Ohanian has been careful with deciding how to present Reddit’s most famous stories in podcast form.

“In a way, Reddit is now creating content because it was already happening by other companies,” says Ohanian. “But we wanted to do it responsibly, working with the users who make Reddit special, instead of just grabbing their content for pageviews.”

Ohanian spent last summer recording and releasing his own podcast, NYRD Radio. When his fellow Reddit board members called him back to the company late last year, Ohanian brainstormed about how to keep creating content that’s right for Reddit and its fans. Upvoted is his elegant solution: a place to explore the strange stories that could only have happened when a bunch of strangers call a digital village home.

The first episode, “Episode 0: The Story of u/youngluck (Dante Orpilla),” is a story long-gilded into Reddit lore: The prison-bound Orpilla reached out to the Reddit community he’d been creating drawings for to post his art online. Reddit users loved the scrappy pieces colored in coffee and Kool-Aid that let Orpilla express himself beyond bars, and Orpilla continued to draw for Reddit’s Secret Santa program.