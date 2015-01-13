29 Artists Pay Tribute To “The Simpsons” in The “Springfield, Springfield” Art Show

The art scene in Springfield, however, has always been rather provincial. But at San Francisco’s Asterisk Gallery, on Friday, the Beehive Society is hosting a one-night-only exhibit of Simpsons-themed art from 29 different artists who’ve presumably spent a fair amount of time contemplating the artistic possibilities in the world full of sharply yellow people. Springfield, Springfield features work in a variety of media–from cross-stitch to oils–with work by artists including Doug Pham and Lindsey Lydecker as well as, uh, “Seymour Butts” and “Amanda Huginkiss.” We’d suggest hopping on your hoverbike/catching the monorail out to the gallery early on Friday, as the exhibit is running for a brief four hours–at which point, presumably, Mr. Burns will buy everything solely to destroy it.