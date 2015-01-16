How The Writer Of “American Sniper” Went From Failed Actor To Oscar Nominee

Getting to know stoic Navy SEAL Chris Kyle was no easy task for Jason Hall. When the former TV actor showed up at the Kyle’s Texas home five years ago to start work on a biopic about the sharp shooter’s life and times, Hall recalls, “Chris kind of took it as a joke. He said: ‘Go make a movie about something else.”

Jason Hall

But Hall persevered and wrote the script for American Sniper. Nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, the movie, opening wide January 16, stars a nearly unrecognizable Bradley Cooper as the war hero who racked up 162 confirmed kills during four tours of duty in Iraq but had trouble re-adjusting to civilian life back in Texas with his wife (portrayed by Sienna Miller) and two kids.

Hall talks to Co.Create about how he a used a billionaire connection and some wicked wrestling moves to gain Kyle’s confidence after making the pivot from frustrated actor to Oscar-nominated screenplay writer.





Hall, 42, audited a few classes at USC Film School before launching his career as an actor. Though he snagged a few small roles on TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and CSI: Miami, Hall got frustrated with the lack of options. “I couldn’t even get auditions for really bad scripts,” he recalls. “I’d read a script and think ‘This is terrible.’ I figured I could write a script this bad, for sure, and then it’d be my own.”

Hall succeeded in writing a couple of heat-worthy screenplays but when they got optioned, he refused to entertain the prospect of any actor besides himself playing the lead role. “I wrote a wrestling picture that John Dahl was going to direct but when they asked me, ‘What if Matt Damon wants to star in this?’ I was like: ‘Matt Damon can go fuck himself.’ I was very headstrong. I’d written these movies for me to star in. That was my motivating force but it wasn’t going well because I was so obstinate. Then my mom told me to ride the horse in the direction it was going.”

The turning point for Hall came when he penned romantic comedy Spread. “Somebody said ‘What if Ashton Kutcher wants to do this?’ I was all ready with my ‘Ashton Kutcher can go fuck himself’ answer, but instead I said ‘Ashton Kutcher sounds like a great idea.’ At that moment everything changed and my writing career opened up for me.”





Hall expanded from character-driven projects to action movies. Some, like Paranoid, got made. Others remain unproduced. The big break came when Hall’s producing partner Peter Morgan sounded out his former high school classmate, hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb, about financing one of their projects. “Daniel told him, ‘I’m raising funds to start a tactical training company for this guy Chris Kyle, who can hit a bullseye from 1,200 yards. If I were going to make a movie about anyone, that’d be the guy.’ So Chris let me visit him in Texas because Daniel was putting up seed money for his company.”