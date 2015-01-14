Minority Leaders On What Intel’s $300 Million Pledge Will Mean To Tech Diversity

There is a lot of lip service given fixing Silicon Valley’s diversity problem. But Intel CEO Brian Krzanich promised a bold move last week when he announced that his company was pledging $300 million to be used over the next three years to help eradicate the lack of diversity in the tech space.

Krzanich’s announcement addressed both his company’s internal diversity issue–Intel’s workforce is 76% male and just 4% black and 8% Latino–and the greater issue for Silicon Valley at large. He said, by funding engineering scholarships, supporting historically black colleges and universities and other means yet to be specified, that he hopes “to reach full representation at all levels” in the next five years. The actual number is undefined, he says it would represent a gender and racial breakdown equal to the number of qualified workers in the field.

But is investing a large sum of money the answer to more ethnic and gender diversity? Ultimately yes, says Shellye Archambeau, a tech industry veteran currently serving as CEO of MetricStream, a Silicon Valley-based governance, risk and compliance firm who has been recognized as a top female and African American leader in the tech space.

Shellye Archambeau Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

“The Intel investment will not fix the world, but it will make an example of what can be done,” Archambeau told Fast Company. “It almost doesn’t matter if it’s $200 million or $400 million. By putting a specific target that they’re trying to achieve, by putting money behind it, it’s going to make them hold themselves accountable to make some changes. I hope others will follow their lead.”

Laura Weidman Powers, cofounder of CODE2040, an organization created to help blacks and Latinos to enter the tech workforce, said she was “thrilled.” Powers was brought to CES by Intel to speak on a panel about diversity, unaware that she’d be present for Krzanich’s announcement.

“I was super excited not to just be doing the panel discussion, but that this was a focal point of a panel at CES,” Powers told Fast Company. She pointed out that CES, a massive annual event, is a pretty homogenous, and the fact that diversity was taking the stage, front and center, was a big deal.

“We started CODE2040 almost three years ago, and when we started the organization, no one was really talking about diversity in the tech space,” she said. “Now that’s totally changed.”