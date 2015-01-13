Creative Brief: Woody Allen Comes To Amazon, New Avengers: Age Of Ultron Trailer Arrives





If you thought the last one looked a bit bleak, this second trailer for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster doubles down on the superhero severity. Hulk fighting Iron Man, Thor getting lit up, Captain America with a broken mask, Hawkeye’s lost in the exploding forest . . . we’re a long way from the shwarma shop.

Fresh off its big Golden Globes wins for Transparent, Amazon has some new original content news. Amazon Studios has announced it’s signed director Woody Allen to write and direct his first TV series. According to the release, “Untitled Woody Allen Project, a half-hour series, has received a full season order and episodes will be written and directed by Allen.” Allen said: “I don’t know how I got into this. I have no ideas and I’m not sure where to begin. My guess is that (Amazon Studios head) Roy Price will regret this.”

Easing every Twin Peaks fan’s fears (ever so slightly), David Lynch tweeted a photo of Kyle Maclachlan, the once and future Agent Dale Cooper, in full coffee-guzzling regalia, confirming the actor’s return to the rebooted series.

Amid a steady stream of shiny images and exciting announcements emerging from the Detroit Auto Show, car enthusiasts seem to be collectively blown away by one particular bombshell from one U.S. automaker: the unveiling of the new Ford GT supercar. As Car and Driver reports, this beast of a thing will be rival to the Ferrari 458 Speciale, the McLaren 650S, and Lamborghini Aventador (the original GT was built in the 60s to take down Ferrari at the 24 Hours of LeMans). The car is powered by Ford’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine and will produce “more than 600 horsepower.” There will be a street and a race version of the car, you’ll be pleased to learn.





Local Motors, a low-volume, open-source car-making company showcased its micro-factory approach to making cars by 3-D printing a car on the show floor of the Detroit Auto Show. The production ready Strati is a modification of an existing design. The micro-factory, says the company “is typically located within 100 miles of major urban centers, creates more than 100 local jobs, reduces freight and distribution costs by 97%, increases recycling and reduces waste while speeding delivery time to market.” Local is planning two of them–one in Knoxville, Tennessee, and one outside Washington, D.C.

Surely you remember where you were when you first saw last year’s viral photos of an adorable baby boy and his adorable puppy napping together. You were in your office, wishing you could take a nap. Now, the two napping friends are joined by a baby sister, and it’s cute multiplied by cute to the power of cute