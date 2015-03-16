Silicon Valley Meets America’s Salad Bowl To Create The Farm Of The Future

It’s 2020. Drones are flying over the tomato plants, taking constant quick snapshots of the field to look for problems. A stream of ultra-accurate weather data informs crop decisions, while a handheld pathogen detection system sets off alerts for diseases in the field in a matter of minutes. The whole farm is hooked up to a massive outdoor wireless network , to ensure that no swath of land is ever left unconnected. Somewhere around here is a farmer.

Silicon Valley has a lot to offer the growing number of farmers who rely on high-tech solutions. But while Palo Alto and California’s Central Valley, the place where much of the country’s produce is grown, are just a few hours’ drive from one another, the cultural gap is incalculable. If farmers and tech entrepreneurs can find common ground, our food supply will benefit.

Ashwin Madgavkar, the founder of a startup called Ceres Imaging that uses aerial photography and spectral imaging to keep track of water stress and nutrient content in crops, has mostly figured out how to navigate that cultural gap. But it took some time.

“At first, when I approached farmers, it was more for advice–asking about decisions they made on the farm and how we could influence those decisions,” he says. “Farmers are simple at the end of the day in that if you can provide a product that will make more money than it costs them, then they will buy it. The biggest challenge is that farmers are busy–you have to really convince them it’s worthwhile.”

Agriculture is a huge industry in the U.S., and precision agriculture–the practice of using sensors, software, analytics, and drones to micro-manage crops–is a growing part of it, with a market size estimated to be up to $2 billion (and rising fast). Entrepreneurs and big companies alike are salivating; Monsanto recently bought San Francisco-based weather analytics company Climate Corporation for $1 billion, and a number of agriculture technology startup incubators and funds, including Farm2050, have started popping up in the region.

The RoyseLaw AgTech Incubator, an initiative spun out of a law firm that works with clients in the industry, is one of them. Roger Royse, founder of Royse Law, has been watching the ag-tech space for a few years. “I could see the stuff coming out of the tech community wasn’t getting adopted,” he says. “What was missing was an incubator that would give these companies business skills and also help get them in front of the relevant markets.”

Royse has so far announced 11 of his 15 startups. They include FarmX, a company developing a real-time farm health-monitoring tool; Ayrstone, which is developing outdoor wireless networks for farms; AgRite, a startup that has created an automated wireless fertilizer injection and irrigation system; and RapidBio Systems, which is working on a handheld pathogen detection system. He’s hopeful that the incubator’s mentors, who are closely involved in the agriculture industry, can help with introductions. “Farmers in [Central Valley farming community] Salinas–the last thing they want to see is another sensor salesman. They want to see someone who’s credible, who they know and trust that says this is state of the art,” he says.