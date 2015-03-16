Don’t Relax: Uncomfortability Is The New Convenience

When you step into the “ Intervator “–a hacked elevator in Essen, Germany–and push a button for the fifth floor, the elevator sends you to the fourth floor instead, and tells you to take a flight of stairs for a little exercise.

World Changing Ideas: This is part of Co.Exist’s annual collection of some of the most interesting and thought-provoking trends that will alter the world in the year ahead. See the whole list here.

“It’s about how you can implement a new behavior in your daily life–something extra,” says Matthias Laschke, a PhD student at Germany’s Folkwang University of the Arts, who works with a team of students designing simple interventions like the hacked elevator control panel.

“If you come to me and say you want to exercise more, I can say, ‘Go for a jog’ or something,” Laschke explains. “But you’d need self-regulation to get off the couch, you’d need extra time, and you’d have to think about how you wanted to increase physical activity. If you have something like the Intervator at work, you can easily add a little bit of activity to daily life.”

Most people, the designers found, wouldn’t take the elevator if they needed to go up a single floor, so the intervention is a simple extension of what people might do anyway. It’s also a way to help introduce the idea of a new habit. “After a while, you might have this idea of always going one floor under the floor you need to go, even on a different elevator,” Laschke says.

The intervention is one example of a growing body of products designed to nudge us to make better choices in the moment, even if that choice is slightly more uncomfortable.

Laschke calls his team’s designs “pleasurable troublemakers”–they’re often a little ironic, funny, forgiving, and not quite so annoying that you’ll stop using them. They’re also easy to cheat: On the elevator, for example, if you really don’t want to walk up the stairs, or can’t, you can always push the button for the next-highest floor. There’s always a choice.

“I think it’s inhuman to force people to do something,” Laschke says. “I also think people are too smart. When they figure out this system wants something they do not want to do, after a while I think they would stop using it. That’s why this system is designed for you to cheat.” (Other designers go a little farther to make behavior change automatic–like the startup that steals money from your bank account to help you save).