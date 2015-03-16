The Perfect Urban Bike Is Just Around The Corner

The bicycle hasn’t changed much since the 1890s: Today’s version has the same basic diamond shape and the same configuration of parts that it’s had for over 100 years. If a 19th-century cyclist time-traveled to 2015 and got on your Bianchi, he’d know what to do.

You could argue that the bike has lasted so long because it has a nearly perfect design. In part, that’s because the bicycle craze of the 1800s spawned so many new ideas and inventions. At one point, an entire patent office–out of two that existed in the U.S.–was devoted entirely to inventions for bicycles.

After experiments with different shapes and styles of bikes, like velocipedes with giant front wheels, designers finally landed on consensus with the basic design we know today. “The real reason bikes seem so similar today to bikes of yesteryear is because they nailed the design back then,” says Jim Langley, a former technical editor for Bicycling Magazine.

“From around 1817 to 1890, there was an unprecedented amount of experimentation, thought and invention put into the bicycle,” he says. “At that time it was the most amazing invention known and the entire world focused on improving it. You could argue that no item since the bicycle back in the 1890s received so much attention from the world’s top scientists, inventors and dreamers.”

But that hasn’t stopped modern-day designers from trying to make a bicycle better-suited for modern city life. The original cyclists shared roads with horse-drawn carriages, not speeding two-ton cars. They didn’t try to carry bikes on subways. New bike designs are tackling the issues of 2015, at the same time that infrastructure for bikes quickly improves. The bicycle may be on the verge of becoming ideally suited for urban commuters in today’s world.

On a part-by-part, problem-by-problem scale, innovations keep accelerating. To tackle the ongoing challenge of bike theft, for example, designers have come up with everything from smart bike pedals that track a stolen bike through GPS to a bike frame that converts into a lock.

Smart technology built into helmets–and maybe soon into other parts of a bike frame–can now communicate with equipped cars to warn both cyclists and drivers before a potential crash. Some car manufacturers, like Jaguar, are also building systems that can automatically detect cyclists without any additional tech on the bike. Dutch designers are experimenting with airbags that would be mounted outside cars to protect cyclists if a crash can’t be avoided.