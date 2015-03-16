You Don’t Need An Energy Company When You Can Buy Power From Your Friends

While communication networks have evolved a lot over the last century, the electricity grid has hardly changed at all. The system still uses the same basic technology and has the same general form: big power plants delivering electrons over long transmission and distribution lines. Thomas Edison built America’s first power plant in New York in 1882. And as power industry folk like to say, “he would probably still recognize the grid today.”

World Changing Ideas: This is part of Co.Exist’s annual collection of some of the most interesting and thought-provoking trends that will alter the world in the year ahead. See the whole list here.

Not for much longer. With thousands of people now installing solar panels and selling power back to utilities, the grid is changing from a one-way, top-down network to being two-ways and bottom-up. In the future, the transformation is likely to progress even further, with more of us participating, and some of us even collaborating in “peer-to-peer” relationships. The future grid could be like an “energy Internet” where the traditional hierarchies are overturned. Instead of a hub-and-spoke system of utilities to consumers, power and associated services will be transacted between individuals.

Here are some of the ways that could happen:

Today, when people sell solar power to the grid, they have to accept the price utilities are willing to offer. That may not be a great deal because utilities have little incentive to encourage people to sell power, because each kilowatt generated at home is one more they can’t sell themselves. An open market for rooftop energy might benefit producers and allow people who don’t have their own solar panels to share in some of the advantages.

These Dutch farmers sell their wind power directly to other consumers, with no utility in the middle.

There are examples of this happening already. In the Netherlands, a startup called Vandebron allows independent power producers to sell direct to everyday consumers. For example, farmers with wind turbines in their fields set rates on the site, inviting households to bid for contracts of various lengths. Vandebron (“from the source” in Dutch) charges a subscription fee but doesn’t take a cut of the transaction. The producers make more money than they would selling to a utility, and consumers pay exactly what producers charge, with no mark-up. When we spoke to the company last summer, one farmer had made $12,700 more revenue than he would have otherwise.

Matthew Crosby at the Rocky Mountain Institute, an energy think-tank, reckons we could see Airbnbs and Ubers in the energy space–in other words, hubs where individuals sell power to each other, much like people now sell spare rooms and taxi rides to each other. His reasoning: Sharing companies make money by making use of under-utilized, or under-valued, assets. Distributed energy resources like rooftop solar panels are also under-valued, he argues. First, there’s the power itself. Second, there’s the value of a solar panel in reducing load on the grid and balancing supply-and-demand, avoiding transmission and distribution costs, and cutting carbon emissions. Potentially, all these things could be valued, bundled as services, and monetized, if companies worked with producers to set up marketplaces.

“I think what you’ll see is companies that are invested in the Internet of things wanting to leverage the value of those services to the grid, and trying to create value out of them,” he says. “Essentially, you would operate auctions for distributed energy resources and attract a lot more investment [for renewable energy].”