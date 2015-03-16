The World Changing Ideas Of 2015

Advertisement All ideas change the world in some small way, but not all ideas are “world changing.” At Co.Exist, we like to consider the ideas that are tackling the big problems that face our society and the planet–a better term might be “world-fixing ideas”–at the moment they’re sitting somewhere between science fiction and the possible. We work to look at the brave thinkers, inventors, and entrepreneurs who are slowly, painfully proving their value. The ideas that work, catch on, and take off might very well improve the way everyone on the planet lives–or help ensure that we get to keep living on the planet at all.

Inside The Satellite Detective Agencies That Catch The Companies Destroying The Planet–From Space Now that everyone has access to pictures from space, it’s time to use them to stop the hidden actions of nefarious corporations. By Ariel Schwartz For decades, lawyer Ray Purdy worked in academia, examining the ways that satellite data could be used as legal evidence and as a law enforcement tool, with a special focus on environmental law. But his work never stayed in the academic world for long: just about every month, he would get a call from the police, an environmental agency, or a health and safety executive complaining that they wanted to get a hold of satellite imagery but found it hard to find and even harder to interpret. Purdy sensed an opportunity. Satellites are getting smaller, cheaper, easier to launch. A growing number of startups, including Planet Labs and Skybox (purchased by Google in 2014) are operating fleets that send back imagery from all corners of the planet, taking pictures sharp enough that you can see a manhole cover, though not a face or a license plate. To capitalize on this new glut of images, Purdy and Ray Harris, a geography professor at University College of London who has dedicated his career to Earth observation, teamed up in 2014 to launch Air and Space Evidence, a consultancy that specializes in using satellite and drone imagery as evidence in insurance and legal cases. The two Rays, who act as middlemen between satellite companies and people who want to use satellite data, call their business the world’s first “space detective agency.” Read more

To stop humanity from turning into useless, pleasure-seeking blobs, some designers are abandoning the quest to make everything easy, and introducing a little extra difficulty into our lives. By Adele Peters When you step into the “Intervator“–a hacked elevator in Essen, Germany–and push a button for the fifth floor, the elevator sends you to the fourth floor instead, and tells you to take a flight of stairs for a little exercise. “It’s about how you can implement a new behavior in your daily life–something extra,” says Matthias Lashke, a PhD student at Germany’s Folkwang University of the Arts, who works with a team of students designing simple interventions like the hacked elevator control panel. “If you come to me and say you want to exercise more, I can say, ‘Go for a jog,’ or something,” Lashke explains. “But you’d need self-regulation to get off the couch, you’d need extra time, and you’d have to think about how you wanted to increase physical activity. If you have something like the Intervator at work, you can easily add a little bit of activity to daily life.” Read more

The bicycle hasn't changed much since the 1890s: Today's version has the same basic diamond shape and the same configuration of parts that it's had for over 100 years. If a 19th-century cyclist time-traveled to 2015 and got on your Bianchi, he'd know what to do. But that hasn't stopped modern-day designers from trying to make a bicycle better-suited for modern city life. The original cyclists shared roads with horse-drawn carriages, not speeding two-ton cars. They didn't try to carry bikes on subways. New bike designs are tackling the issues of 2015, at the same time that infrastructure for bikes quickly improves. The bicycle may be on the verge of becoming ideally suited for urban commuters in today's world. Read more Silicon Valley Meets America's Salad Bowl To Create The Farm Of The Future

