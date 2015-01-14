7 Surprising Things That Can Help You Stop Worrying

What has you up at night? The economy? The divided government? Jobs? Health care? Ebola?

According to an October 2014 Gallup poll, Americans worry about a lot of issues. Many of those things are outside of our control, and worrying just compounds the grief.

According to a study by the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom, worrying can have long-term chronic health consequences, including cardiovascular disease.

How do you stop? While exercise is a commonly prescribed cure for easing your worries–it’s considered better than Xanax because it releases feel-good hormones–you don’t have to break a sweat to calm your fears.

Here are seven other actions you can take to take your mind off of your troubles:

If you like to stay up late at night, you might be feeding your inner worrier. Researchers at Binghamton University in New York found that people who go to bed very late and sleep for short amounts of time are more overwhelmed with negative thoughts than those who keep more regular sleeping hours. They tend to worry about the future and dwell over past events, and they have a higher risk of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“Making sure that sleep is obtained during the right time of day may be an inexpensive and easily disseminable intervention for individuals who are bothered by intrusive thoughts,” said Jacob Nota, one of the study’s researchers.