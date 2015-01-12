Obama: Ban Selling Student Data, Targeted Advertising In School

Today, President Barack Obama introduced a set of a wide-ranging legislative initiatives that the White House says will improve consumer and student privacy. The announcement follows a year in which a string of businesses that include Target, Home Depot, and Staples suffered high-profile hacks, prompting a public debate about online data security and protections that has encompassed companies ranging from Uber to Facebook.

If passed, the proposed legislation would require companies to notify customers of a personal data breach within 30 days of that information being exposed. It would also prevent companies from mining and selling student data “for purposes unrelated to the educational mission,” and bar all targeted advertising based on data gathered while students are in school.

Additionally, the White House’s plan includes a proposed “Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights,” which the administration originally put forward in 2012, an indication of how long it has taken for these types of initiatives to get off the ground.

The president is expected to highlight his proposal today at a meeting with the Federal Trade Commission and again during his State of the Union address next week.