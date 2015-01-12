Can This Giant Tor Phone Finally Protect Against Hackers?

As the recent embarrassing Sony hacks show , top-notch security is crucial in preserving privacy. Toward that end, one would-be smartphone player is looking to create a secure mobile device for the age of Anonymous and Cyber Caliphate.

Last week, a new crowdfunding campaign launched on Indiegogo for a product boldly called the BOSS phone, an unlocked Android-based device that claims to be “totally secure” and “completely anonymous,” boasts that are just begging to be tested. The campaign seeks to raise $150,000 from security-minded users.

Two features set BOSS apart from other devices in the space. First, the product will take advantage of Tor, the Onion Router, an award-winning technology designed to enable users to protect transmitted data from any kind of network surveillance. Originally created for the U.S. Navy, Tor could also be useful to journalists, military personnel, activists, whistleblowers–and, of course, Sony executives.





BOSS’s other most obvious quality–for better or for worse–is its Hagrid-size proportions (which are not related to any security features). The BOSS phone doesn’t bridge the divide between tablet and smartphone–it flat-out annihilates that bridge by offering a phone that few without a gym membership could likely lift. With a high-res display measuring seven inches, the BOSS dwarfs even popular phablet-esque devices such the iPhone 6 Plus.

The BOSS is slated to arrive later this year, priced at $300 or more.

[via TechRadar]