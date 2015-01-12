Get Accountable, Get Happy: 4 Ways to Increase Engagement at Work in 2015

It’s tempting to blame everyone around you for your troubles. Pointing your finger at co-workers and claiming you have nothing to do with poor outcomes? Yup, that’s the easy part. But I’m here to let you in on a little secret –the more rewarding path in life comes from a place of personal accountability, not blame. How can this be? First, a little background….

Personal accountability is the belief that you are fully responsible for your own actions and their consequences. It’s a choice, a mindset and an expression of integrity. Some individuals exhibit it more than others, but it can and should be learned as it is not only the foundation for a successful personal/professional life, but also a prerequisite for happiness.

You see, your challenges in life are real and will always exist. It’s highly doubtful that life will go your way 100% of the time. However, that doesn’t mean that these challenges should turn into excuses. Once we stop focusing on what’s happening “to” us and focus instead on what we can do within our current circumstances to succeed, we will get the results we’re looking for. These results will lead to a happier, more engaged attitude –particularly at work. It reaffirms that you are the architect of your life and that you can handle whatever life tosses your way.

So, how accountable are you? Here are four factors to consider that contribute directly to your personal accountability and can make for a happier outlook at work in 2015:

1. Commitment

Being committed means you are willing to do what it takes to get results, no matter what the challenge or task at hand. It means buying in readily to what is asked of you, even if it isn’t in your immediate job description. Those who are accountable are willing to fulfill a larger role for the good of the organization.

2. Resilience

Do you throw a pity party every time you hit a bump in the road? Are you quick to give up at the first sign of trouble? Yes, it’s a valid feeling, but acting on it could mean you are, how shall we say, less than resilient? Channel your inner tenacity and make an effort to bounce back quickly from setbacks. Push on no matter what and you may realize you are stronger and more capable than you realize.

3. Ownership

Having full ownership over your actions and results involves the ability to embrace the good, the bad and the ugly. Recognize the positive aspects of what you contribute at work and be open to receiving feedback on areas of improvement. View them as stepping-stones to getting better at your job and, ultimately, happier at work. If you can own up to improvements that need to be made and honor them, your pain and blame goes away all while making a bigger impact.