7 Smart Ways To Use Unexpected Free Time

Anyone can plan something for an open slot on the calendar. What really separates the time management masters from everyone is else the ability to seize time they didn’t know would be there.

A client cancels. A meeting is moved. You’re up in the middle of the night and not going back to sleep any time soon. What should you do instead?

If you’ve got a busy life, then open space can feel like winning the time lottery. “These unexpected moments of time feel like a gift and a curse because often you feel guilty if you don’t use them well,” says Carson Tate, a productivity expert and author of the new book Work Simply: Embracing the Power of Your Personal Productivity Style.

Here are a few ideas for receiving the gift of time:

“So often we tend to be last on our to do lists,” says Tate, “so what if you use these unexpected moments of time to recharge?”

Jennifer Hodgens, an Oklahoma real estate agent, does just this when a client cancels. She contacts a local spa that can usually squeeze her in.

“Half the fun of getting the massage for me is being able to sneak away,” she says. “You just kind of feel like you’re escaping from the world for a little bit, and everyone else thinks you’re in an appointment with a client.”