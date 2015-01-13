Watching Artist Bruce Riley Paint With Resin Is Better Than Drugs

The art of Chicago-based painter Bruce Riley is all about movement. “It’s not about a end result,” he says of his work, made by mixing dripping paint and resin. “You can’t have any other intent but moving.” The end result, however, as the mini-documentary by the filmmakers at True Stories shows, should not be discounted. Watching him create it is a delight:
Riley’s work evokes a fluorescent, cellular world, as might be seen through a microscope. As static images, his paintings are entrancing. On film, as he goes through the repetitive motions of dabbing and mixing colors, layering and blending paint on the vast, gleaming black canvases, his work is hypnotizing. Just try to stop watching.
[via Yatzer]