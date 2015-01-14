False Hustle: How Keeping Busy Is Making You Less Productive

It’s easy to be busy; it’s hard to be productive. Raise your hand if you’ve spent entire days answering “quick” email after “quick” email; spent hours in your task manager organizing your tasks for productivity; spent a half-day organizing tidying up old design files; or looked back on your week and realized you worked your ass off, but you’re not really sure what you actually accomplished.

Bad news, those with raised hands: you’re a victim of false hustle.

I have been, too. Everyone falls into the false hustle trap at one point. It’s not intentional–after all, there’s a lot of work to do in a day–but false hustle can torpedo business goals and ultimately our motivation at work. Here’s what I mean by false hustle, and how to avoid it.





False hustle is when you expend your energy on tasks that don’t ultimately help you reach your goals.

“False hustle” is a term that has origins in baseball. When Sammy Sosa would sprint from the dugout to the outfield, but then jog after a ground ball or a fly ball, he’s false hustling. Basically, he’s expending energy and working hard, but not in the right areas. Not where it matters. Here’s my modified definition for us non-steroid-injecting office workers: False hustle is when you expend your energy on tasks that don’t ultimately help you reach your goals.

You can’t know what false hustle is, or isn’t, if you don’t know what your goals are–yearly, quarterly, monthly, even weekly goals. We only have so many hours in a week to reach our goals, so we need to make optimal use of that time. You know as well as I do that those hours go fast, whether you’re running a design agency, or clocking time as a front-end web developer, or really any other position in the mix. So, when we hustle without direction–when we succumb to false hustle–we make it all the more likely we’ll miss our goals. And when we miss our goals, our motivation tanks. Suffice to say, life is more enjoyable when we’re motivated.