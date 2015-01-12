GE Makes Marvelous GIFs Of The Insides of Our Brains And Bones And Hearts

You’ve probably had a couple of x-rays over your lifetime, but you’ve never seen the innards of your body illuminated quite like this. GE has developed “Revolution CT,” a super fast CT scanner that uses a beam of computer-processed X-rays to create hi-res 3D images of your guts, organs and brain with minimal radiation. To demonstrate the clarity and precision of this new device, the company has released as series of anatomical GIFs, showing exactly what you look like from the inside out. And what do you look like? Well, gross, colorful and fascinating are a few words that come to mind. Among the images are an aorta and kidneys, a foot punctured by a screw, a heart with stents, and some wormy brain wiring.