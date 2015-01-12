advertisement
The Only Moments You Need To See From Last Night’s Golden Globes: Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Crushing It

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

“Good evening and welcome, you bunch of despicable, spoiled, minimally talented brats.”

And so began the third and glorious year of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler slaying their hosting duties at the Golden Globes Awards.

Since 2013, these two women have owned the awards-show host category. Forget Ellen DeGeneres and the selfie seen ’round the world. Ricky Gervais, I love you, but no. Fey and Poehler have managed to lift the miasma of boredom that clouds every awards show with sharp humor and jokes that are actually funny…who knew? And woe betide viewers who thought the duo would pull any punches…sorry, Bill Cosby.

We’ve rounded up Fey and Poehler’s opening monologues at the Golden Globes for the past three years: Readers, enjoy. Future awards-show hosts, get on this level.

2013

2014

2015

