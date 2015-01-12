Creative Brief: Everything You Should Know In Creativity, Right Now

Also among Liam Neeson’s particular set of skills: selling movie tickets. Taken 3 ends the weekend at number one at the box office, taking $40.4 million in its North American debut.

The show’s creators have said, definitively, no Jesse and Walter in season one of Better Call Saul. But this new, extended trailer for the show does give us a longer look at James McGill’s pre-Breaking Bad life, which includes parking attendant Mike Erhmantraut and a big brother, Chuck (played by Michael McKean).

After a year like 2014, and this year’s somber start, the simple pleasures are more important than ever. And now you can’t even rely on those. That’s right: Cadbury has ballsed up the recipe for the inexplicably popular Easter Creme Eggs (the chocolate is “no longer Dairy Milk. It’s similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk,” the company said) and even reduced the number of the things in multi-packs from six to five. What’s next? They’ll change the cast of Burn Notice?

First, fashion label Celine announced that 80-year-old Joan Didion would front its new campaign. Now, Saint Laurent has included none other than songwriting legend, and 71-year-old female Joni Mitchell in its spring/summer ’15 ads. Mitchell was photographed by Saint Laurent Creative Director Hedi Slimane.





The man nominated for Best Actor for portraying scientist Alan Turing showed last year’s expertly executed move on U2 at the Oscars was no fluke by using the same technique on Meryl Streep. Well done, sir. Read our Globes recap at the Golden Globeshere.

The new commercial celebrating how franchisees use their street side soapbox to comment on everything from local matters to global issues had Twitter buzzing during the Golden Globes.