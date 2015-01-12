Amazon And Netflix Score Big At The Golden Globes

Anyone doubting the great extent to which today’s film and television industries are being shaken up by tech needs to check out the results of last night’s Golden Globes.

Both Amazon and Netflix walked away as winners at the event—with Amazon picking up two awards for its original show Transparent (in the “Best TV Series—Comedy or Musical” category and “Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series—Comedy or Musical” for actor Jeffrey Tambor). This marks the first time Amazon has even been nominated, let alone won awards, in the Golden Globes.

Netflix, meanwhile, snagged a well-earned award for Kevin Spacey as Machiavellian politician Francis Underwood in political drama House of Cards.

It’s a huge triumph for both companies, which are continuing to demonstrate just how well Silicon Valley can compete with the Hollywood big guns.

Related: How Steve Jobs changed Pixar and Pixar changed Steve Jobs.

More than that, however, it’s a victory for streaming video, which already looks set for a landmark year in 2015. When you take into account high-profile wins at major award shows in combination with previously cable-only stations like ESPN now available over the Internet, cord cutting becomes a more and more attractive option.

Congratulations, Amazon and Netflix.